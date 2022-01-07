Man Suddenly Begins Strangling Woman with His Shoelace Outside Miami Airport (Watch)

*A savage attack captured on surveillance video shows a man suddenly and inexplicably strangling a woman with his shoelace, then pummeling her until a stranger comes to her rescue.

The incident took place at a bus stop near Miami International Airport where riders pick up their rental cars. A woman was seated on the bench when a man who was tying his shoes, 27-year-old Aaron Quiñones, walked behind her with the shoelace and began strangling her. They struggled and fell to the ground. Quinones then began punching the woman repeatedly before a bystander carefully intervened, eventually grabbing him from behind before the video stops.

Watch below:

Quiñones was arrested later that day and charged with attempted murder. He’s currently in a Miami-Dade County jail on a $250,000 bond. Police didn’t release the name of the 26-year-old woman nor her condition.