Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Crime

Man Suddenly Begins Strangling Woman with His Shoelace Outside Miami Airport (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Aaron Quiñones
Aaron Quiñones mug shot

*A savage attack captured on surveillance video shows a man suddenly and inexplicably strangling a woman with his shoelace, then pummeling her until a stranger comes to her rescue.

The incident took place at a bus stop near Miami International Airport where riders pick up their rental cars. A woman was seated on the bench when a man who was tying his shoes, 27-year-old Aaron Quiñones, walked behind her with the shoelace and began strangling her. They struggled and fell to the ground. Quinones then began punching the woman repeatedly before a bystander carefully intervened, eventually grabbing him from behind before the video stops.

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

Quiñones was arrested later that day and charged with attempted murder. He’s currently in a Miami-Dade County jail on a $250,000 bond. Police didn’t release the name of the 26-year-old woman nor her condition.

Previous articleAll Three Ahmaud Arbery Killers Get LIFE in Prison – 2 Without Possibility of Parole! | WATCH
Next articleKanye West in Talks to Headline Coachella After Travis Scott Dropped
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO