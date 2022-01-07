Friday, January 7, 2022
Kanye West in Talks to Headline Coachella After Travis Scott Dropped

By Ny MaGee
*Kanye West is expected to headline Coachella this year, along with singer Billie Eilish.

Eilish will reportedly perform on Saturday and Ye on Sunday.

Previous headliners Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine will no longer headline the festival after originally being tapped for the 2020 show. Scott was dropped following his tragic Astroworld festival where 10 people died in Houston on Nov. 5. We previously reported that hundreds of people were also injured during a crowd surge. Scott and several festival organizers have been the subject of numerous lawsuits following the deadly concert

When Scott sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since the incident, he said he was unaware that a crowd surge or any deaths that had occurred until moments before the press conference that was held hours after the event.

An online petition was created recently calling for Scott’s removal from the Goldenvoice-produced Coachella music festival in Indio, California.  

According to reports, Ye and Eilish’s agreements still have to be finalized. The rapper is also said to be considering performing with his Sunday Service cult. Ye previously headlined Coachella in 2011. 

Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia might be booted from its headliner slot, as Goldenvoice is reportedly seeking to fill the spot with a more popular act. 

The sold-out Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place on April 15-17 and 22-24. 

