Ex-NFLer Clinton Portis Gets Six Month Prison Sentence for Healthcare Fraud Scheme⁠

*On Thursday, former #NFL running back #ClintonPortis was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.⁠

⁠

Portis pled guilty in September to defrauding the program of nearly $100,000 by filing bogus medical equipment claims.⁠

⁠

According to court documents, Portis permitted former NFL linebacker Robert McCune to make reimbursement claims for an oxygen chamber and a cryosauna on his behalf.⁠

⁠

“Portis knew the claims McCune submitted on his behalf were false and fraudulent or was aware of a high probability that that the claims McCune submitted on his behalf were false and fraudulent and deliberately ignored that fact,” the plea agreement read.⁠

⁠

According to ESPN, the Department of Justice requested a sentence between 10 and 16 months, claiming in a pre-sentence document Thursday that it requested a longer sentence since Portis continued to deny his guilt until he faced a retrial after the hung jury.

