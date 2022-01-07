Ex-NFLer Clinton Portis Gets Six Month Prison Sentence for Healthcare Fraud Scheme⁠

*On Thursday, former #NFL running back #ClintonPortis was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Portis pled guilty in September to defrauding the program of nearly $100,000 by filing bogus medical equipment claims.
According to court documents, Portis permitted former NFL linebacker Robert McCune to make reimbursement claims for an oxygen chamber and a cryosauna on his behalf.
“Portis knew the claims McCune submitted on his behalf were false and fraudulent or was aware of a high probability that that the claims McCune submitted on his behalf were false and fraudulent and deliberately ignored that fact,” the plea agreement read.
According to ESPN, the Department of Justice requested a sentence between 10 and 16 months, claiming in a pre-sentence document Thursday that it requested a longer sentence since Portis continued to deny his guilt until he faced a retrial after the hung jury.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Man Suddenly Begins Strangling Woman with His Shoelace Outside Miami Airport (Watch)
View this post on Instagram