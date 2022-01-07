Friday, January 7, 2022
Ava DuVernay Talks ‘Naomi’ and ‘Normalizing Different Kinds of’ Heroes on ‘The Talk’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
  • On CBS’s “The Talk,” Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall dish on The CW’s new superhero drama “Naomi.”

On her character, ‘Naomi’, Walfall says, “She’s just cool, she’s confident, she’s loved because she isn’t afraid to be herself.” Seeing giant billboards of “Naomi” in Times Square, she admits, “It was really surreal and a dream to be there and to see myself. That was definitely like top five biggest pinch-me moments.”

DuVernay reveals on casting Walfall: “I’m looking for who the person is inside. And this young woman is an extraordinary human being, spirit, warm, person who is lovely and loyal and just filled with light, and she can act really well. And so she’s perfect to play this regular human girl who finds out that she’s got something a little special. She’s actually a superhero…Kaci, she’s our hero on the set, we love her.”

DuVernay adds why she took on this project.

“I really am interested in going beyond the idea of representation…I’m interested in normalization, normalizing different kinds of people being the hero at the center of the story. This is one step further in that quest for me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West in Talks to Headline Coachella After Travis Scott Dropped

Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall on 'The Talk' / Photo via CBS
Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall on ‘The Talk’ / Photo via CBS

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood. The hosts exchange stories and share their opinions on issues and events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances and cooking segments, as well as human interest stories. Multi-Daytime Emmy Award winners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are executive producers/showrunners with Ed Horwitz, Steve Cunniff and Anjeanette Taylor serving as co-executive producers. THE TALK has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 56 nominations. THE TALK also won the People's Choice Award (2016) for Daytime TV Hosting Team and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series (2016).

Fisher Jack

