Ava DuVernay Talks ‘Naomi’ and ‘Normalizing Different Kinds of’ Heroes on ‘The Talk’ | WATCH

On CBS’s “The Talk,” Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall dish on The CW’s new superhero drama “Naomi.”

On her character, ‘Naomi’, Walfall says, “She’s just cool, she’s confident, she’s loved because she isn’t afraid to be herself.” Seeing giant billboards of “Naomi” in Times Square, she admits, “It was really surreal and a dream to be there and to see myself. That was definitely like top five biggest pinch-me moments.”

DuVernay reveals on casting Walfall: “I’m looking for who the person is inside. And this young woman is an extraordinary human being, spirit, warm, person who is lovely and loyal and just filled with light, and she can act really well. And so she’s perfect to play this regular human girl who finds out that she’s got something a little special. She’s actually a superhero…Kaci, she’s our hero on the set, we love her.”

DuVernay adds why she took on this project.

“I really am interested in going beyond the idea of representation…I’m interested in normalization, normalizing different kinds of people being the hero at the center of the story. This is one step further in that quest for me.”

