All Three Ahmaud Arbery Killers Get LIFE in Prison – 2 Without Possibility of Parole! | WATCH

*On Friday, sentences for the three men who were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have been handed down. The judge in the case, Timothy Walmsley, sentenced the three killers to life in prison, two of them without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan, who are all white, were each found guilty of murder in November for the shooting death of Arbery, a Black man.

Judge Walmsley sentenced the McMichaels to life in prison without parole. However, he sentenced Bryan to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

As was reported, father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael had trailed Arbery in a pickup truck as he jogged through their neighborhood on February 23, 2020, saying they believed he was responsible for a recent surge in burglaries in the area. Travis McMichael eventually confronted Arbery in the street and shot him at point-blank range with a shotgun.

Bryan followed behind the McMichaels’ in another vehicle and filmed the chase and the shooting with his cellphone.

The three men faced nine individual charges for the killing, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. A jury found Travis McMichael guilty on all counts, while his father was convicted on all counts except malice murder. Bryan was acquitted of one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, and one count of aggravated assault.