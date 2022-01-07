African American Film Critics Association Statement on the Passing of Sidney Poitier

*Below is what Gil Robertson, President, African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) had to say about the passing of film legend Sidney Poitier.



For my entire life, Sidney Poitier has been the very definition of what an actor is and should be. He’s just been a symbol of excellence, personified Black excellence, who was just a majestic presence on screen.

When you think about how groundbreaking his career was, you can’t help but be in awe. In many ways, he was the ambassador of Black masculinity, almost single-handedly debunking the worst stereotypes about us, ranging from his roles as an everyman to those where he played a doctor or teacher.

More than being the first Black actor to win the Oscar for his tour de force portrayal in Lilies of the Field in 1964, he represented beauty and dignity in all that he did. His filmography as an actor is just so astonishing, as week as his pioneering work as a director with Buck and the Preacher and Stir Crazy, the first $100 million film from a Black director.

I am so grateful to have had so many opportunities to speak with him over the years. Meeting and interacting with one of your heroes is just priceless. I am so proud that the African American Film Critics Association was able to bestow him with our Icon Award in 2017. It’s a great loss for the entertainment industry as a whole, for AAFCA, Black Hollywood, and, of course, his beloved family.

We must, however, remember how fortunate we have been to witness his gift and take comfort that his work will outlive us all.