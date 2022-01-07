Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

African American Film Critics Association Statement on the Passing of Sidney Poitier

By Fisher Jack
0

Sidney Poitier
HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 24: Actor Sidney Poitier presenting “In the Heat of the Night” at Target Presents AFI’s Night at the Movies at ArcLight Cinemas on April 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AFI)

*Below is what Gil Robertson, President, African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) had to say about the passing of film legend Sidney Poitier.

For my entire life, Sidney Poitier has been the very definition of what an actor is and should be. He’s just been a symbol of excellence, personified Black excellence, who was just a majestic presence on screen.

When you think about how groundbreaking his career was, you can’t help but be in awe. In many ways, he was the ambassador of Black masculinity, almost single-handedly debunking the worst stereotypes about us, ranging from his roles as an everyman to those where he played a doctor or teacher.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: AAFCA Celebrates 50th Anniv. of ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ with Salute to Sidney Poitier

More than being the first Black actor to win the Oscar for his tour de force portrayal in Lilies of the Field in 1964, he represented beauty and dignity in all that he did. His filmography as an actor is just so astonishing, as week as his pioneering work as a director with Buck and the Preacher and Stir Crazy, the first $100 million film from a Black director.

I am so grateful to have had so many opportunities to speak with him over the years. Meeting and interacting with one of your heroes is just priceless. I am so proud that the African American Film Critics Association was able to bestow him with our Icon Award in 2017. It’s a great loss for the entertainment industry as a whole, for AAFCA, Black Hollywood, and, of course, his beloved family.

We must, however, remember how fortunate we have been to witness his gift and take comfort that his work will outlive us all.

Gil Robertson / AAFCA
Gil Robertson / AAFCA

Previous articleNew Study Unpacks Reason Why Companies Aren’t Hiring Black Men
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO