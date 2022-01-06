U.S. Marshals Name Suspect Wanted for Murder of Rapper Young Dolph

*A suspect wanted in connection to the murder of rapper Young Dolph has been identified by U.S. Marshals.

A warrant has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, Complex reports. Authorities and Crime Stoppers are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Johnson is facing a first-degree murder charge.

“Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to a statement posted Wednesday on the Twitter account of the Memphis Police Department in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was killed on Nov. 17 while shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis. He was pronounced dead at the scene at age 36.

We previously reported that Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told FOX13 his employees said Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies when a vehicle drove up and fired at the bakery. The gunmen were caught on camera driving up to the store and firing shots at the father of two. The Memphis Police Department shared photos from security footage outside the bakery, showing two armed men with their faces partially covered, exiting a white Mercedes-Benz.

“The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times,” Memphis Police shared in a statement posted to Twitter at the time. “The suspects then fled the scene.”

Young Dolph suspected killer is wanted by the US Marshals. He is 23-year-old Justin Johnson. He is wanted for first degree murder. pic.twitter.com/AyF3zj9odr — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 5, 2022

Makeda’s Cookies, the Black-owned bakery that Dolph frequented, intends to pay homage to the late hip-hop star by renaming his favorite cookie—chocolate chip—after him.

“That was one thing that Dolph did, [he] used to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in,” operations manager Raven Winton said. “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is… I’m trying to hold back tears.”

The bakery has launched a GoFundMe page to help repair the store following the shooting.