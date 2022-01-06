STEVE on Watch // New Episodes Available Now on Facebook Watch! – VIDEO

*Today we’re gonna share (4) new episodes of STEVE on Watch, available now on Facebook Watch, where host Steve Harvey gives his take on life and issues affecting his audience, as well as interviews with performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars.
NEW EPISODE: A young woman without a father figure in her life speaks up on the show to ask for advice on her next career venture. Steve Harvey gives words of encouragement to the audience to wake up every day chasing your dreams and stepping out of your comfort zone.
○ Episode Title: Should I Stop Playing It Safe?
○ Description: After playing it safe at her job for 10 years, she’s looking for guidance from a father figure on leaving her comfort zone to pursue the next venture. Steve Harvey steps into that role to share his philosophy!
○ Episode Title: Meet the World’s Youngest Makeup Artist!
○ Description: At only 4 years old, Dakota Patton is exceptionally talented with a paintbrush in her hand! Her father Jarell speaks to Steve Harvey about his daughter’s sensational artistic skills, which have gone viral!
○ Episode Title: Couple Goes Viral for Romantic Anniversary Serenade!
○ Description: It’s no surprise Ernest Griggs went viral when he decided to serenade his wife Lyndy in public for their 43rd wedding anniversary! The adorable couple chats with Steve Harvey about the romantic grand gesture and shares the secret to their longtime union!
○ Episode Title: 8-Year-Old Activist Helps Communities in Need on Giveback Tour!
○ Description: Cavanaugh Bell proves you’re never too young to make a difference! The 8-year-old activist and philanthropist talks to Steve Harvey about his dedication to helping communities in need after spending his summer on a cross-country giveback tour with his mom!