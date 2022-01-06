STEVE on Watch // New Episodes Available Now on Facebook Watch! – VIDEO

*Today we’re gonna share (4) new episodes of STEVE on Watch, available now on Facebook Watch, where host Steve Harvey gives his take on life and issues affecting his audience, as well as interviews with performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars.

NEW EPISODE: A young woman without a father figure in her life speaks up on the show to ask for advice on her next career venture. Steve Harvey gives words of encouragement to the audience to wake up every day chasing your dreams and stepping out of your comfort zone.

○ Episode Title: Should I Stop Playing It Safe?

○ Description: After playing it safe at her job for 10 years, she’s looking for guidance from a father figure on leaving her comfort zone to pursue the next venture. Steve Harvey steps into that role to share his philosophy!

4-year-old internet sensation, Dakota Patton , has already mastered the art of face painting to the point that she’s now considered the world’s youngest make-up artist. Dakota can do it all, from Pennywise, Beetlejuice, to The Joker, which got her 500K views on TikTok!

○ Episode Title: Meet the World’s Youngest Makeup Artist!

○ Description: At only 4 years old, Dakota Patton is exceptionally talented with a paintbrush in her hand! Her father Jarell speaks to Steve Harvey about his daughter’s sensational artistic skills, which have gone viral!

Ernest and Lyndy Griggs recently celebrated 43 years of marriage when Ernest made a grand gesture serenading his wife with an original love song in a restaurant that went viral. Steve Harvey gives words of admiration to Ernest for his public display of affection and surprises the couple with a trip to Chicago!

○ Episode Title: Couple Goes Viral for Romantic Anniversary Serenade!

○ Description: It’s no surprise Ernest Griggs went viral when he decided to serenade his wife Lyndy in public for their 43rd wedding anniversary! The adorable couple chats with Steve Harvey about the romantic grand gesture and shares the secret to their longtime union!

8-year-old activist Cavanaugh Bell joins Steve Harvey to share how he’s strived to give back to the community and combined two of his passions – helping others and travelling – to complete a 27-city giveback tour this past summer with the mission to make a difference one city at a time. He has also made care packages for the elderly during the pandemic and raised donations to start a food pantry where he’s fed 17,000 people.

○ Episode Title: 8-Year-Old Activist Helps Communities in Need on Giveback Tour!

○ Description: Cavanaugh Bell proves you’re never too young to make a difference! The 8-year-old activist and philanthropist talks to Steve Harvey about his dedication to helping communities in need after spending his summer on a cross-country giveback tour with his mom!

