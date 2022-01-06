Thursday, January 6, 2022
OUR ROOTS: Spotlight on Football (Soccer) – African Cup Of Nations

By Fisher Jack
OUR ROOTS – African Cup of Nations – Football

*Like many global sporting events, they bring people of all colours, races and nations together. The African Cup of Nations will be the first major football tournament of 2022 as it commences on Sunday with football stars with global appeal and idols to many.

Throughout the competition, there will be an OUR ROOTS feature of some well-known footballers of years past and present spotlighted here on Eurweb. If you have noticed anything different about OUR ROOTS, it is that the logo has been updated with a new design. Happy New Year to you all.

TAYO Fatunla
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye.” [email protected]

Fisher Jack

