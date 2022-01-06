Thursday, January 6, 2022
LeBron Goes Off on Wizards Analyst's 'Trigger' Comment About Kevin Porter Jr.'s Dad | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James - Glenn Consor - Kevin Porter Jr - Getty
LeBron James – Glenn Consor – Kevin Porter Jr – Getty

*A lot of folks, including LeBron James, are hopping mad at Washington Wizards basketball analyst Glenn Consor for the crazy comment he made about Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. during Wednesday’s game

Consor made the comment after Porter made a 3-point shot right before the buzzer went off.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on-air, according to a video circulating on social media. “Boy, that one stung.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Addresses DC Railing Collapse in Letter to NFL

Like we said up top, a lot of people, including Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, took to social media to go in on Consor for making the remark because Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr, pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 1993, according to USA Today. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison over the shooting.

Porter Sr. claimed at the time he accidentally pulled the trigger — which a witness later backed up — but he spent more than 4 years behind bars as a result of the incident.

Here’s what James had to say about the analyst early Thursday morning.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!??,” James said on Twitter. “Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly!”

He added … “How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

On Thursday, Consor issued an apology and said he thought the NBA star was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter, who played 10 seasons in the league.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” Consor wrote on Twitter. “I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive.”

Fisher Jack

