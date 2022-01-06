Thursday, January 6, 2022
Kobe Bryant Kicked Guests Out of Caron Butler’s Birthday Party for Security Check

By Ny MaGee
*Gilbert Arenas recently chopped it up with Vlad TV and recalled the time Kobe Bryant attended a party at Caron Butler’s residence and kicked everyone out for security reasons. 

“I got third-party stories. Like Caron was telling me once about his birthday. He did a party at his house in Milwaukee and he said he invited Kobe. Says my house got my family, my friends, our teammates and they said Kobe comes,” Arenas explained.

“Kobe comes in, and you know he has security. Tell everyone one, ‘Hey, out of the house.’ He kicked everyone out of their own house, and he had a security check to make sure everything was alright, and then they let everyone back in. He [Caron Butler] said, ‘I’m sitting outside looking like, yo bro, this is my house.’ He [Butler] said that was the way Kobe was.”

READ MORE: Gilbert Arenas Threatens to ‘Expose’ Kwame Brown with Mystery Video

We previously reported that Arenas and former NBAer Kwame Brown continue to trade jabs on social media, with Arenas now threatening to release a 54-minute video exposing Brown. 

The Washington Wizards icon posted a lengthy IG message in which he rips his former teammate both as a player and as a man. The contents of the video remain a mystery but Arenas claims it’s worthy of public viewing amid him and Brown’s latest argument over who is an “alpha male.”

“@kwan_low I have 54 minutes of who u were as a wizard 😂😂😂 nothing but truth supported by facts and articles 🤷🏾‍♂️so let’s not do this anymore OKAY?” Arenas began his post. 

Arenas and Brown played together for one season in Washington, with Arenas claiming Brown was “booed in every city.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

