Wait. What?! Jim Jones Says His MOM Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss!! | WATCH

*#JimJones recently sat down on Angela Yee’s #LipService podcast. If anyone knows the show, there are rarely any topics left off-limits.

During Capo’s appearance, they discussed various topics, including industry beef, sex and selling NFTs.

The MC also spoke about what life was like growing up with his mother, Mama Jones, who was an OG breakout star of the first two seasons of “Love & Hip Hop.” The rapper revealed his mother taught him everything about sex, including how to tongue kiss.

“She taught me how to tongue-kiss. It wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” said Jones.

Yee chimes in to confirm if Jones’ mother actually kissed him, in which he replied, “That’s my mother!”

“She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen [when she had me]. She was a baby.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Lose NJ Mansion to Foreclosure After Not Paying Mortgage Since 2010