Jill Scott Says ‘Ya’ll Too Much’ Amid Rumors of a Sex Tape

*Jill Scott sparked pandemonium on Twitter Tuesday night when she became a trending topic on the platform over an explicit sex tape that doesn’t exist.

“Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please,” read one tweet, as reported by Rap-Up.

Another Twitter user asked, “What’s this bout Jill Scott? And most importantly where.”

A third joked: “If Jill Scott got a sextape ….. I’m calling out of work tomorrow.”

That fact that there is no evidence that such a tape exists, Scott’s fans seem to be relentless in their pursuit of the clip, with one tweet reading: “The way we’re all searching for this link among these tweets and finding a whole lotta nothing…”

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

Scott tweeted in response to the sex tape rumor: “Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”

“Whoever started that Jill Scott rumor, count your days,” one fan warned, per Newsweek, while another added: “I was wondering how 2022 was going to kick off, my people lying about a Jill Scott $ex tape #jillscott.”

Another frustrated fan condemned the rumors, tweeting: “It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying. How you gone start a rumor like that ?! Report his account.”

You may recall back in 2018 when Scott went viral for a video of her showcasing her “oral skills” on a microphone.

“I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows,” she joked at the time. “After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with…They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

In case you missed that wild moment, peep the YouTube clip below.