Thursday, January 6, 2022
Jill Scott Says ‘Ya’ll Too Much’ Amid Rumors of a Sex Tape

By Ny MaGee
Jill Scott – Getty

*Jill Scott sparked pandemonium on Twitter Tuesday night when she became a trending topic on the platform over an explicit sex tape that doesn’t exist. 

“Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please,” read one tweet, as reported by Rap-Up.

Another Twitter user asked, “What’s this bout Jill Scott? And most importantly where.”

A third joked: “If Jill Scott got a sextape ….. I’m calling out of work tomorrow.”

That fact that there is no evidence that such a tape exists, Scott’s fans seem to be relentless in their pursuit of the clip, with one tweet reading: “The way we’re all searching for this link among these tweets and finding a whole lotta nothing…”

READ MORE: Jill Scott Talks Abuses, Loves, Divorces, Staying Vulnerable & New Movie ‘Highway to Heaven’ | WATCH

Scott tweeted in response to the sex tape rumor: “Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”

“Whoever started that Jill Scott rumor, count your days,” one fan warned, per Newsweek, while another added: “I was wondering how 2022 was going to kick off, my people lying about a Jill Scott $ex tape #jillscott.”

Another frustrated fan condemned the rumors, tweeting: “It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying. How you gone start a rumor like that ?! Report his account.”

You may recall back in 2018 when Scott went viral for a video of her showcasing her “oral skills” on a microphone.

“I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows,” she joked at the time. “After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with…They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.”

 

In case you missed that wild moment, peep the YouTube clip below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

