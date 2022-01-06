Thursday, January 6, 2022
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Addresses DC Railing Collapse in Letter to NFL

By Ny MaGee
Jalen Hurts, Getty
Jalen Hurts, Getty

*Jalen Hurts is speaking out about the railing collapse at FedEx Field on Sunday, and he’s determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again. 

Per ESPN, a railing on the side of the tunnel leading to the visiting locker room collapsed as Hurts was exiting after Philadelphia’s 20-16 win. Multiple videos show a group of fans falling 6 feet to the ground. Hurts wasn’t hit, and he is seen helping one individual up off the ground and while posing for pictures.

The Eagles quarterback sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL in which he inquired about what action would be taken to prevent a similar incident from happening at future games, The Blast reports

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but I know it could have been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It kind of didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it. I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about.”

Former Drug Kingpin (Chango) Channels Negative Thoughts Into Positive Actions

In his letter, Hurts asked, “What follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022.

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

According to a team spokesperson, WFT president Jason Wright “received the letter and sent a private email in reply. He looks forward to talking to Jalen. Additionally, we’re working to ensure this does not happen again.”

“We appreciate Jalen’s concerns and have been reviewing the incident with the Washington Football Team,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said in response to the letter. 

Washington released a statement Sunday evening: “To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered on-site medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord.”

However, four individuals who fell said they were not offered on-site medical attention.

“The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field,” said Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

