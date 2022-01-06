Commando’s Michael Jai White Says He Would Never Cheat on His Wife WATCH

*Michael Jai White‘s new movie “Commando” drops Friday (01/06/22) and he sits down with radio and TV personality Jazmyn ‘Jaz’ Summers of EURweb Spotlight to give an inside look.

“I play a husband and father, a former military combat soldier who is now a DEA agent struggling with PTSD so he comes home and there are some bad guys trying to break into his house to get some money that he didn’t know was there and they’re willing to take out his family to get it and he has to stop them.”

Michael tells Jaz it’s a serious action film but has a message.

“It’s not only an action movie but it touches on some serious issues. I play a character dealing with PTSD who needs to go get help. I want to encourage my men out there struggling with anything to go get help. We are supposed to as alpha males protect our families and what better way to protect our families than to learn how to govern ourselves healthily.”

Michael’s real-life family is one he is proud of. Before marrying his wife Gillian Waters in Thailand in 2015, he penned an apology to his ex’s including his ex-wife. In the letter, White detailed some of his previous dating issues and thoughts on how women were “crazy” with their relationship demands.

“As a man, you have to deal with hand holding, ‘yes dearing,’ and freaking cuddling! I endured this for years until my relationships reached their natural demise due to some natural chemistry flaw between us or the woman’s natural chemical imbalance- Yes I said it,” he wrote.

“I believed all women were crazy and the only choice a man had was to decide exactly how much crazy he’s willing to deal with to sustain a relationship. It’s crazy to think I, as a man, would ever want to spend every waking moment with a woman, to be all-up-on each other constantly, to talk endlessly about ‘every-damned-thing’ and see each other “every-damned-day!”

These days he’s a changed man and he credits his undying love for his wife, Gillian Waters, who, he says, has helped him gain a better understanding of how to cater to a woman’s needs like “a man.”

Michael shares that he wrote the letter because “Living in truth is so freeing. There’s so much BS with social media so if you’re going to be involved with it, why not speak about things that matter.”

Happily married, White reveals that the secret of keeping the relationship together is that “She is the biggest secret. She is just it. I can’t pretend I’m the VIP in that situation. She is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met, one of the most beautiful people inside and outside. I just happened to become the guy that deserved it.”

Now ladies he is fine but despite getting attention from women, he says he would never cheat. And he says it’s not hard to stay faithful.

“It’s not discipline,” Michael tells EURweb Spotlight. “That’s like asking how do I want to not bang my head against a brick wall. There would be no enjoyment in that. It’s not discipline at all. I am the happiest person I know. I feel sorry for someone who is trying to slide in my DMs. I feel sorry for that person I feel sorry for people who don’t know the beauty of what they have. (I feel sorry for them) if they have love and they have someone there for that and they sabotage that for something that’s around the corner. ”

Michael is an accomplished alpha male. He’s known for being the first black superhero when he played Spawn and has 8 for real black belts.

“I was an insecure kid; that’s really what got me into it. But along the way luckily I got involved with a doctrine that helped my life and taught me the discipline that I could accomplish a lot with,” he says. And despite being 53 years old, he stays ready. “I would get in the ring with anybody and used to train with (current UFC champ) Francis Nagano. It’s not an egotistical thing. It’s just like if you’re a musician. You want to jam with other people cuz it makes you better. It’s not a thing where I can kick somebody’s ass. The goal is to get my ass kicked so I learn something. A lot of people get it wrong. People think it’s a macho thing but it’s about getting better.”

One thing Michael is not about is hip hop and its impact on young people.

“When you got young kids who are very impressionable, they see hip hop as a way of life. We are role models whether we like it or not. That element of it when it is encouraging people to be violent, degrade ourselves and our women I can’t embrace that, I wish it were not in the hands of our kids,” he opines. And as for the shade he gets for speaking out “I’m ready for it. I’m built for that Bring it.”

Michael and his wife suffered a tragedy last year when his son died of Covid. His 38-year-old son wasn’t vaccinated. Dealing with his son’s death wasn’t easy but the father of seven shares with Jaz:

“I’ve learned to look at things … like I’m so happy that he was there in the first place and I embrace the miracle of that more so than the passing of his spirit. So that’s something that’s helped me deal with these things because you can’t change them but the miracle and the great times are always going to be there and that is never going to end.”

For the full interview and to watch Jaz's eyelash fall off her face in the middle of it- so embarrassing- watch the video above.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Video editing by www.patrickhousefilms.com