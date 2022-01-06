Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Call It Quits After 4 Years of Marriage

*Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard are divorcing after 4 years of marriage.

As reported by Page Six, Shepard reportedly filed for divorce from Iman on June 7, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences that “existed for at least six months” prior to Shepard’s filing. The documents note there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Shepard is requesting joint legal custody of their two children.

Here’s more from the outlet:

He’s also requesting his house be his daughters’ primary residence. Notably, he’s also requesting Iman have “supervised parenting time” with the girls. In a filing submitted on Sept. 7, the former couple already had completed two mediation sessions and would continue the process. They had a third session scheduled for Oct. 12. There is a case management hearing scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in March 2018 after dating for two years.

READ MORE: Chanel Iman Marries New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard in Beverly Hills (Pics, Video)

We reported that Iman first met Shepard at Victor Cruz’s birthday party, where the two were invited as guests. Nearly two years after their first meeting, Iman announced their engagement on social media.

“A night full of tears or happiness,” she captioned a snap announcing the proposal. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with @Sterl_Shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

Vows were exchanged on March 3 amidst a “classic vintage” theme from celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss. Iman said the motif was her preference because she wanted a timeless look, something that she will not regret even 20 years later.

“My stylist, Anita Patrickson, really took control and handled dressing the entire wedding party,” Iman said at the time. “We’ve worked together for more than five years, so she has a real understanding of what I gravitate toward,” she continued.

Iman announced she was pregnant with their first child just two months after the wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The former couple share two kids: Cali Clay and Cassie Snow.