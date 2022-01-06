Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Call It Quits After 4 Years of Marriage

By Ny MaGee
0

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

*Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard are divorcing after 4 years of marriage. 

As reported by Page Six, Shepard reportedly filed for divorce from Iman on June 7, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences that “existed for at least six months” prior to Shepard’s filing. The documents note there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Shepard is requesting joint legal custody of their two children.

Here’s more from the outlet:

He’s also requesting his house be his daughters’ primary residence. Notably, he’s also requesting Iman have “supervised parenting time” with the girls. In a filing submitted on Sept. 7, the former couple already had completed two mediation sessions and would continue the process. They had a third session scheduled for Oct. 12. There is a case management hearing scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in March 2018 after dating for two years.

READ MORE: Chanel Iman Marries New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard in Beverly Hills (Pics, Video)

We reported that Iman first met Shepard at Victor Cruz’s birthday party, where the two were invited as guests. Nearly two years after their first meeting, Iman announced their engagement on social media. 

“A night full of tears or happiness,” she captioned a snap announcing the proposal. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with @Sterl_Shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

Vows were exchanged on March 3 amidst a “classic vintage” theme from celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss. Iman said the motif was her preference because she wanted a timeless look, something that she will not regret even 20 years later.

“My stylist, Anita Patrickson, really took control and handled dressing the entire wedding party,” Iman said at the time. “We’ve worked together for more than five years, so she has a real understanding of what I gravitate toward,” she continued.

Iman announced she was pregnant with their first child just two months after the wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. 

The former couple share two kids: Cali Clay and Cassie Snow.

Previous articleNBCBLK Photographer (Mel D. Cole) Reflects a Year Later on Capturing the Jan. 6 Attack
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO