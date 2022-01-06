Thursday, January 6, 2022
Chance The Rapper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Team for Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

jimmy fallon show performance
Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Chance The Rapper

*Chance The Rapper teamed with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam on “The Tonight Show.”

Both stars went against singer/actor Josh Groban and Grammy-winning vocalist Alessia Cara

“Me and @chancetherapper. Partners. TONIGHT! This guy is a brilliant artist and a total sweetheart. When they told me he was on my team, I was like, sign me up. #ThatsMyJam,” tweeted Gordon-Levitt Monday night.

Chance The Rapper sang Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” as part of the “Slay It Don’t Spray It” challenge. 

The opposing team was sprayed in the face with water when the contestant successfully completed the karaoke-style sing-off.

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick’s ‘Nothing’s Impossible’ featuring Chance The Rapper Out on Nov 26

Here’s more from All Hip Hop:

For the final round, all fours stars had to switch off singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Video of Chance The Rapper performing a Country-Rock version of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” was also published on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s YouTube channel. Each celebrity participant represented a charity of their choice. Chance The Rapper was competing for SocialWork. Joseph Gordon-Levitt was competing for Doctors Without Borders. Alessia Cara was competing for United Way of Canada. Josh Groban was competing for Find Your Light Foundation.

“I can’t stop laughing, Joseph celebrating and suddenly gets sprayed. 😂,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“JGL fighting for his team’s win at the end was so funny,” another added.

“Chance chucking his own glasses out of anger 😭😭😭😭😭,” a different fan said. “I was completely confused when Joseph sang the right words but still got sprayed..for a moment I thought I had been singing the wrong words for all these years!” a follower commented.

Watch the challenge below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

