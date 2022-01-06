Chance The Rapper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Team for Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ [WATCH]

*Chance The Rapper teamed with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam on “The Tonight Show.”

Both stars went against singer/actor Josh Groban and Grammy-winning vocalist Alessia Cara.

“Me and @chancetherapper. Partners. TONIGHT! This guy is a brilliant artist and a total sweetheart. When they told me he was on my team, I was like, sign me up. #ThatsMyJam,” tweeted Gordon-Levitt Monday night.

Chance The Rapper sang Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” as part of the “Slay It Don’t Spray It” challenge.

The opposing team was sprayed in the face with water when the contestant successfully completed the karaoke-style sing-off.

Me and @chancetherapper. Partners. TONIGHT! This guy is a brilliant artist and a total sweetheart. When they told me he was on my team, I was like, sign me up. #ThatsMyJam @jimmyfallon @nbc at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/aIHd0mIbQz — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 4, 2022

Here’s more from All Hip Hop:

For the final round, all fours stars had to switch off singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Video of Chance The Rapper performing a Country-Rock version of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” was also published on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s YouTube channel. Each celebrity participant represented a charity of their choice. Chance The Rapper was competing for SocialWork. Joseph Gordon-Levitt was competing for Doctors Without Borders. Alessia Cara was competing for United Way of Canada. Josh Groban was competing for Find Your Light Foundation.

“I can’t stop laughing, Joseph celebrating and suddenly gets sprayed. 😂,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“JGL fighting for his team’s win at the end was so funny,” another added.

“Chance chucking his own glasses out of anger 😭😭😭😭😭,” a different fan said. “I was completely confused when Joseph sang the right words but still got sprayed..for a moment I thought I had been singing the wrong words for all these years!” a follower commented.

Watch the challenge below: