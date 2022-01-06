Thursday, January 6, 2022
A Car That Can Change Colors Before Your Very Eyes? Meet BMW’s New iX Flow (Video)

*New technology unveiled by BMW Wednesday allows for drivers to change the exterior color of their car the way you change the color of your outfits.

At the Consumer Electronics Show, the luxury automaker introduced the iX Flow featuring E Ink, a concept that would allow owners to change the exterior color of their car with the press of a button. BMW said the SUV featuring the iX Flow technology includes a specially developed body wrap stimulated by electrical signals that change the color of the vehicle’s exterior.

Clips of the BMW changing colors were captured and posted on social media. Watch below:

Stella Clarke, project lead for the iX Flow, said during a video demonstration of the technology that it’ll allow drivers the opportunity to better personalize their vehicle to their liking, adding, “You choose the clothes you wear. You choose your social media status. And you can choose the color of your car.”

The iX Flow feature is more than just an aesthetic wonder. It can also be functional. Clarke said you could make your Beemer flash different colors if, for example, you’re trying to find it in a crowded parking lot.

