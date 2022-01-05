WATCH to Find Out What It’s Like to Get Sick with Omicron | WATCH

*Dallas resident Thalía LeBlanc (@thalialeblanc on TikTok) has been making TikToks documenting her symptoms after getting infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Leblanc has talked at length about the disease after it killed her father, a north Texas pediatrician, in December 2020.

Tulane University’s Dr. Susan Hassig also weighs in on the symptoms and how long LeBlanc should wait before getting her vaccine booster.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 now makes up nearly all sequenced cases in the U.S., driving a massive increase of infections across the nation that threatens to strain hospitals and disrupt daily life.

Omicron represented 95% of sequenced Covid cases in the U.S. during the week ending New Year’s Day, while the once-dominant delta variant is now only 4.6% of sequenced cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC regularly collects specimens of the virus that causes Covid and analyzes their genetic sequences to identify new variants and determine which strains of the virus are circulating in the U.S.

The highly contagious omicron variant has rapidly overtaken delta in a matter of weeks. At the beginning of December, omicron represented less than 1% of sequenced cases while delta represented 99%.

The U.S. reported a pandemic record of more than 1 million new infections on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The nation is now reporting a seven-day average of more than 480,000 new infections, nearly double the week prior, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

