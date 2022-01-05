Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Soulja Boy Says He’s Focused on Acting, Done with Rap Game [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*Soulja Boy claims he is done with rapping and is now focused on becoming a serious actor.

“I’m an actor now,” he said while promoting a new TV show on Instagram Live. “2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy.”

The hip-hop star continued, “Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying?”

Soulja Boy also noted that he is no longer beefing with some of his rap rivals. 

“I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin,’” the Chicago native said. “All I’m doing is TV show and movies.”

Hear him explain it in the IG clip below.

READ MORE: Podcast: Soulja Boy Reflects on His Growth/Time in Jail, Kanye Beef & More | LISTEN

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

