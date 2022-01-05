Soulja Boy Says He’s Focused on Acting, Done with Rap Game [VIDEO]

*Soulja Boy claims he is done with rapping and is now focused on becoming a serious actor.

“I’m an actor now,” he said while promoting a new TV show on Instagram Live. “2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy.”

The hip-hop star continued, “Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying?”

Soulja Boy also noted that he is no longer beefing with some of his rap rivals.

“I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin,’” the Chicago native said. “All I’m doing is TV show and movies.”

Hear him explain it in the IG clip below.

