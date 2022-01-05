Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Nicki Minaj Reacts to Bribery Allegations Against Her and Husband

By Ny MaGee
*Nicki Minaj has denied bribing the woman who was allegedly raped by the rapper’s husband in 1994. 

We previously reported that the woman, Jennifer Hough, is locked in a legal battle with the couple after accusing them of trying to intimidate, threaten, bribe, and harass her. She accused Kenneth Petty of rape when they were both 16. He was initially charged with first-degree rape but pleaded guilty to attempted rape, and he served more than four years in a New York state prison.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Petty, 43, admitted to having sex with Hough in 1994 but insists the encounter was consensual.

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he said, per the court filing. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant. I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.”

After Petty married Minaj, they allegedly harassed Hough to change her statement in an effort to protect Petty from further legal action. Petty is being sued by Hough for trying to intimidate her into silencing the rape allegations. Hough claims Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. The Pettys have avoided a $20 million default judgment related to the suit.

Minaj addressed the accusations in a filing last month. 

“During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement,” Minaj reportedly claimed in legal documents, as reported by Complex. “In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

Hough also alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a gang. She noted the hip-hop star’s October trip to Queens when she and Petty were approached by fans and friends who threw up Makk Baller Brims gang sings. 

“While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang,” Nicki reportedly shared. “Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up.”

Petty pleaded guilty in 2021 to failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California with his wife. He is currently awaiting sentencing and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

