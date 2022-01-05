Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomeEntertainmentPodcast
Podcast

New Year Predictions & Insights with Modern Mystic Lani Moran from Astrocast | LISTEN

By DesiV
0

*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast features astrological predictions and insights for the New Year with modern mystic Lani Moran, the founder of Astrocast, who is also a sought-after open format DJ and content creator.

Lani has been an astrology enthusiast for over 20 years and can decipher what is going on in the world by observing stars, planets, the sun, and moon.

Underground Magnolia Podcast - Astrocast

Get set to learn about the Los Angeles creative’s journey into astrology and how she can help us understand why 2020 became the worst year of a lifetime for folks all over the world because of COVID. Did we fare any better in 2021? Will things improve in 2022? Lani will explain.

However, this show will not just be about the pandemic, the podcast will look at what you can do to improve your relationships and how to up your professional and personal development.

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to more episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected].

Previous article‘He Thought It Was Him’: Adorable 2-Year-Old Sees Himself in Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Character (Watch)
Next articleNicki Minaj Reacts to Bribery Allegations Against Her and Husband
DesiV

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO