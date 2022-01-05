New Year Predictions & Insights with Modern Mystic Lani Moran from Astrocast | LISTEN

*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast features astrological predictions and insights for the New Year with modern mystic Lani Moran, the founder of Astrocast, who is also a sought-after open format DJ and content creator.

Lani has been an astrology enthusiast for over 20 years and can decipher what is going on in the world by observing stars, planets, the sun, and moon.

Get set to learn about the Los Angeles creative’s journey into astrology and how she can help us understand why 2020 became the worst year of a lifetime for folks all over the world because of COVID. Did we fare any better in 2021? Will things improve in 2022? Lani will explain.

However, this show will not just be about the pandemic, the podcast will look at what you can do to improve your relationships and how to up your professional and personal development.

