Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Chicago Teachers Vote for Return to Remote Learning and Mayor Lightfoot is Livid (Watch)

Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talk to reporters on a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union that officials say will result in the cancellation of classes Wednesday.

*Teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district voted Tuesday for a temporary return to remote learning amid the omicron surge, and city leaders reacted by canceling classes for most of the district’s 330,000 students.

The Chicago Teachers Union voted late Tuesday to pause in-person learning in the nation’s third-largest school district and work remotely until Jan. 18, or until the current surge in COVID-19 cases dips below a particular threshold.

The move has angered Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who accuses the teachers of hindering the district’s 330,000 students unnecessarily. In a press conference late Tuesday night, she said individual school communities were experiencing the surge differently, largely based on vaccination rates, and that the district already has a plan in place that allows schools and classrooms to respond to outbreaks as needed. She said a shift back to virtual learning would disproportionately affect children of color.

“What we should not be doing is allowing CTU leadership to shut down an entire school system,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said the union vote constituted an “illegal work action,” and that teachers who do not show up on Wednesday will not be paid.

Watch her fiery Tuesday night address below:

EURPublisher01

