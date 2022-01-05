Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Inductees Announced for Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

By Ny MaGee
0

*A slew of iconic Black music artists will be honored at the 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame awards ceremony on Feb. 17 in Atlanta.  

The event is timed with Black History Month, with Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Jr., Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles named 2022 foundational inductees. 

Per Billboard, “For the first time, the organization is unveiling its international fan favorite category, in which Bob Marley and Fela Kuti are in the running. The category enables fans to participate by casting votes for their favorite artist,” the outlet writes.

OTHER NEWS: Radio Host Alyson Williams Hospitalized with Undisclosed Illness

According to a press release, the ceremony aims to honor “the trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large.”   

In addition to four foundational inductees mentioned above, the Walk of Fame will honor:

  • Lionel Richie as a legacy artist
  • Mary J. Blige as mainstream female
  • Prince as mainstream male
  • TLC as mainstream female group
  • New Edition as mainstream male group
  • Yolanda Adams as female gospel
  • Donald Lawrence as male gospel
  • BeBe and CeCe Winans as gospel group
  • Snoop Dogg as male hip-hop
  • Lauryn Hill as female hip-hop
  • Tyler Perry as mainstream mogul

The following artists were inducted in the inaugural class in June: Otis Redding, James Brown, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Shirley Caesar, Missy Elliott, OutKast, Beyonce, Sean Combs, Kirk Franklin and Usher.

Previous articleWATCH to Find Out What It’s Like to Get Sick with Omicron | WATCH
Next articleVP Harris Loses Another One! Vincent Evans Quits to Lead Congressional Black Caucus | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO