Inductees Announced for Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

*A slew of iconic Black music artists will be honored at the 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame awards ceremony on Feb. 17 in Atlanta.

The event is timed with Black History Month, with Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Jr., Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles named 2022 foundational inductees.

Per Billboard, “For the first time, the organization is unveiling its international fan favorite category, in which Bob Marley and Fela Kuti are in the running. The category enables fans to participate by casting votes for their favorite artist,” the outlet writes.

According to a press release, the ceremony aims to honor “the trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large.”

In addition to four foundational inductees mentioned above, the Walk of Fame will honor:

Lionel Richie as a legacy artist

Mary J. Blige as mainstream female

Prince as mainstream male

TLC as mainstream female group

New Edition as mainstream male group

Yolanda Adams as female gospel

Donald Lawrence as male gospel

BeBe and CeCe Winans as gospel group

Snoop Dogg as male hip-hop

Lauryn Hill as female hip-hop

Tyler Perry as mainstream mogul

The following artists were inducted in the inaugural class in June: Otis Redding, James Brown, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Shirley Caesar, Missy Elliott, OutKast, Beyonce, Sean Combs, Kirk Franklin and Usher.