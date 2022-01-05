Wednesday, January 5, 2022
12 Dead Including 9 Children After Fire in Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments

By Fisher Jack
*(Via PhiladelphiaCBSLocal) – Nine children are among the 12 people killed following a fire at two apartment units owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived to heavy flames at the building on the 800 block of North 23rd Street just after 6:30 a.m.

Authorities confirmed to CBS3’s Joe Holden that three adults and nine juveniles were killed in the tragic fire. The ages of the victims range from two to 33 years old.

“It was terrible, most of, I’ve been around for 30, 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever been to,” Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said during a press conference.

Murphy says the number of victims is “dynamic because there is still an ongoing recovery effort.”

Eight people evacuated the building and two additional people were transported to CHOP and Temple University Hospital.

Crews got the fire under control by 7:31 a.m.

Get the COMPLETE story at PhiladelphiaCBSLocal.

