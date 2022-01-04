Tuesday, January 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Omarion Reacts to Omicron Memes: ‘I’m Not A Covid Variant’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Omarion
Omarion (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*Singer Omarion has been at the center of online jokes and memes amid the rise of the latest variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

The R&B artist has heard all the jokes about his name compared to this latest variant, and he too seems to be having a bit of fun with it.

“Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he said in a TikTok video posted Saturday. “So please be aware, if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result to dance to my music.”

Omarion continued addressing the joke in two additional videos.

“While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music,” he says. 

READ MORE: Experiencing Night Sweats? It’s A Key Symptom of Omicron – Get Tested!

The “Post To Be” hitmaker also joked about the issue for a Genius.com video. “I know there has been a lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this,” he said in the clip. “I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer — you knew that — not a variant, okay.” 

Omarion then recalled his time with the boy band B2K.

“The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K,” he quips. “That ain’t how it’s supposed to be, but seriously, I want to wish you all a happy and safe new year’s. Peace.”

Meanwhile, medical officials have confirmed that this omicron variant is less severe than the Delta variant.

WATCH:

@omarion#omarion #omnicron #happynewyear♬ original sound – Omarion

Previous articleLittle Rock Police Chief Suspended After Accidentally Shooting Bystander [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO