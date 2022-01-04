Tuesday, January 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Raiders Player Nate Hobbs Arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

By Ny MaGee
0

Nate Hobbs DUI arrest
Nate Hobbs / Getty

*Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor DUI following his team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts.

As reported by TMZ, police found Hobbs, 22, asleep inside his car, which was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage near The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas.  He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Hobbs was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on January 3 on one count of misdemeanor DUI. A court date is set for May.

A spokesperson for the Raiders told NFL.com: “The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read, per NFL.com. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

READ MORE: Former NFLer Henry Ruggs Facing 50 Years in Prison After Fatal Car Crash

Henry Ruggs (sitting on ground with girlfriend after car crash)
Henry Ruggs (sitting on ground with girlfriend after car crash)

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia spoke about how the team is handling the incident.

“I feel good about saying they’ve been hit over the face with distractions and things of that nature,” he revealed during his weekly media conference, according to ESPN. “We’re very cognizant of the city in which we live in, so I’ll leave it at that and we’ll see what it looks like at the end of the week.”

Hobbs’ arrest comes two months after his former teammate Henry Ruggs III was charged with driving under the influence.

We previously reported that Ruggs is facing nearly 50 years in prison after a vehicle crash he was involved in left a woman and her dog dead. 

The collision sparked a fire in the Toyota that killed Tina Tintor and her golden retriever. Ruggs and his female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fiery wreck. As reported by TMZ, he had a .161 BAC — more than two times the legal limit of .08. 

Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (presumably for the injuries caused to his GF, the passenger), and two reckless driving charges — all felonies, TMZ reported

Ruggs is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted on all counts, the 22-year-old is facing up to 46 years behind bars.

Previous articleWomen 40 and Over, LEARN How to Live Longer and HEALTHIER with Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand | LISTEN
Next articleDr. Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin Are Effective At Treating COVID [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO