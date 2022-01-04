Raiders Player Nate Hobbs Arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

*Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor DUI following his team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts.

As reported by TMZ, police found Hobbs, 22, asleep inside his car, which was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage near The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Hobbs was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on January 3 on one count of misdemeanor DUI. A court date is set for May.

A spokesperson for the Raiders told NFL.com: “The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read, per NFL.com. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia spoke about how the team is handling the incident.

“I feel good about saying they’ve been hit over the face with distractions and things of that nature,” he revealed during his weekly media conference, according to ESPN. “We’re very cognizant of the city in which we live in, so I’ll leave it at that and we’ll see what it looks like at the end of the week.”

Hobbs’ arrest comes two months after his former teammate Henry Ruggs III was charged with driving under the influence.

We previously reported that Ruggs is facing nearly 50 years in prison after a vehicle crash he was involved in left a woman and her dog dead.

The collision sparked a fire in the Toyota that killed Tina Tintor and her golden retriever. Ruggs and his female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fiery wreck. As reported by TMZ, he had a .161 BAC — more than two times the legal limit of .08.

Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (presumably for the injuries caused to his GF, the passenger), and two reckless driving charges — all felonies, TMZ reported.

Ruggs is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted on all counts, the 22-year-old is facing up to 46 years behind bars.