Maralee Nichols Responds to Tristan Thompson Admitting He Fathered Her Child

*Maralee Nichols via her spokesman has released a statement reacting to confirmation that Tristan Thompson is the father of her child.

As we previously reported, Tristan confirmed that he did father his third baby with Maralee while publicly apologizing to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for his actions. He said, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson, 30, wrote on Monday. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

In a statement sent to @Pagesix, Maralee Nichols’ publicist said: “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

