Little Rock Police Chief Suspended After Accidentally Shooting Bystander [VIDEO]

*A Little Rock police chief is on administrative leave after accidentally shooting a woman while aiming at a suspect.

According to the Daily Mail, Chief Keith Humphrey was involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting after he encountered a disturbance in front of a Superstop in the 5100 block of Asher Avenue. Humphrey was arriving at the scene when he saw an altercation involving a man and a woman, identified as 22-year-old Kelecia Mayo.

In a video shared on social media, a second woman identified as 29-year-old Taz Hayes is seen shooting into a crowd of bystanders in an attempt to defend the man, Black Enterprise reports. That’s when Humphrey pulled out his service weapon and aimed at Hayes – but he missed and injured Mayo. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers said Hayes fled the scene but was later taken into custody and charged with first-degree battery.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate both the shooting and the fight that led up to it, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. Based on the outcome of the probe, state prosecutor Larry Jegley will determine whether Humprey violated any state laws.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released a statement saying:

“On New Year’s Eve, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey initiated an all-hands-on-deck approach to patrol, just as he’s done in the past, and required command staff to patrol the city. While patrolling, Chief Humphrey saw a disturbance that, unfortunately, led to a shooting. Chief Humphrey also fired his weapon at the suspected shooter, and as is customary practice in an officer-involved shooting, he has been placed on administrative leave. Assistant Chief Crystal Haskins is now acting Chief of Police.

“This is an unprecedented situation because it involves our chief of police. In our ongoing efforts to remain accountable, clear, and transparent, we have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate both incidents, and they have agreed. We are thankful for their cooperation.

“There will be no further comments while Arkansas State Police conducts its investigation.”

The Little Rock Police Department will conduct a separate investigation into the shooting, per the report.