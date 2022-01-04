Tuesday, January 4, 2022
La La Anthony Says Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Relationship Goals

By Ny MaGee
La La
La La Anthony, Ciara and Russell Wilson (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

*La La Anthony says she wants to find love like married couple Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s.

The actress and divorced mother of one son hit up her Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her rocking brown lingerie. She captioned the image: “I brought in the New Year a little different this year. Kept things calm which is not my usual AT ALL lol but instead of being down about it I had to remind myself maybe that’s exactly what I needed.”

“Time to myself & time with me & Kiyan just to reflect & be grateful for all the blessings in our lives,” La La added. “We wrote down some goals & manifestations for 2022 so cheers to that. Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS.”

“Love y’all so much,” La La continued. “Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what u did for Issa and Molly from ‘Insecure‘ sooooo… yeah u know the rest.”

Check out her IG post below.

READ MORE: Lala Anthony Finally Speaks on Divorce from Carmelo Anthony | WATCH

 

Ciara noticed her friend’s post and responded in the comment section: “Haha:) I love you so much Leezi boo.”

La La was previously married to Carmelo Anthony but they officially called in quits in June after 11 years of marriage. 

“That s**t hit me really hard,” said La La about her divorce during an interview with Angie Martinez in October. “It came outta nowhere. I wasn’t expecting.”

“I’ve heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that,” the TV personality added. “I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard.”

As we previously reported, Lala didn’t hold anything back during her chat with Angie. She also touched on Melo’s cheating allegations. If you recall, shortly after it was announced she filed for divorce, a woman claimed she had twins with Carmelo.

As to why she kept the divorce a secret for so long, Anthony said she didn’t want to put her business out there for the public to judge.

“You know, I’m not a person that ever puts my business on social media. I’ve never talked about it but you’re my friend and I’m comfortable,” she told Martinez. “But it’s like so many times you do want to say, ‘Oh you guys really wanna know what happened? You wanna hear it from me?’ But you hold it in and it’s like, ‘Oh La’s doing good and she looks good on the ‘Gram,’ But, it’s like Nah, that s***t really hit me hard.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

- Advertisement -

