La La Anthony Says Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Relationship Goals

*La La Anthony says she wants to find love like married couple Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s.

The actress and divorced mother of one son hit up her Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her rocking brown lingerie. She captioned the image: “I brought in the New Year a little different this year. Kept things calm which is not my usual AT ALL lol but instead of being down about it I had to remind myself maybe that’s exactly what I needed.”

“Time to myself & time with me & Kiyan just to reflect & be grateful for all the blessings in our lives,” La La added. “We wrote down some goals & manifestations for 2022 so cheers to that. Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS.”

“Love y’all so much,” La La continued. “Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that) and what u did for Issa and Molly from ‘Insecure‘ sooooo… yeah u know the rest.”

Ciara noticed her friend’s post and responded in the comment section: “Haha:) I love you so much Leezi boo.”

La La was previously married to Carmelo Anthony but they officially called in quits in June after 11 years of marriage.

“That s**t hit me really hard,” said La La about her divorce during an interview with Angie Martinez in October. “It came outta nowhere. I wasn’t expecting.”

“I’ve heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that,” the TV personality added. “I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard.”

As we previously reported, Lala didn’t hold anything back during her chat with Angie. She also touched on Melo’s cheating allegations. If you recall, shortly after it was announced she filed for divorce, a woman claimed she had twins with Carmelo.

As to why she kept the divorce a secret for so long, Anthony said she didn’t want to put her business out there for the public to judge.

“You know, I’m not a person that ever puts my business on social media. I’ve never talked about it but you’re my friend and I’m comfortable,” she told Martinez. “But it’s like so many times you do want to say, ‘Oh you guys really wanna know what happened? You wanna hear it from me?’ But you hold it in and it’s like, ‘Oh La’s doing good and she looks good on the ‘Gram,’ But, it’s like Nah, that s***t really hit me hard.”