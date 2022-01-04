Grammy Awards Could Move to Hollywood Bowl Amid Omicron Surge

*The Recording Academy is seeking a new venue to host the 64th annual Grammy Awards amid the rise in the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“They’re having trouble finding a venue and they’re looking at the Hollywood Bowl because it’s outside,” one source said, Page Six reports.

We reported earlier that the telecast was originally set to go down live at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, on Jan. 31, 2022. But on Monday Billboard magazine reported that the show will likely be postponed due to the pandemic.

“They have to block off a venue for a week or like ten days to provide rehearsal time. That’s at least the requirement for the Crypto.com Arena, so that complicates things. They’re having a hard time getting it for that block,” one insider said.

A third source added, “they’re totally moving this thing. It’s all over the place, and they’re monitoring what the other awards shows are planning to do, but there’s a lot of buzz that they’re moving it to the Hollywood Bowl and are planning to cut the audience.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah has been tapped to once again host the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Per Billboard, Noah is the fourth consecutive Grammy host to be tapped for a second year. LL Cool J hosted for five years (2012-16). James Corden (2017-18) and Alicia Keys (2019-20) each hosted twice.

The top nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards are Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7).