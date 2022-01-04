After Going in on Bill de Blasio on NYE Telecast Andy Cohen WON’T Lose Job: CNN

*It looks like #AndyCohen isn’t losing his holiday gig with #CNN, despite bubbling rumors! The television host went viral just a few days ago for his rant against former New York City Mayor #BilldeBlasio, along with additional unprofessional comments. His opinions of the mayor being “horrible” influenced calls for CNN to cut him loose from the holiday special. But, according to a statement provided to @people, we’ll be seeing Andy host ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ again.

“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv,” a CNN spokeswoman told People. “We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

The morning after saying “sayonara sucka” to Bill on live television, Andy admitted he might’ve had a touch too much drank. He wrote on Twitter saying, “um, I was a bit overserved last night.” Andy’s commentary about the former mayor centered on how folks, including himself, Democrats and Republicans, felt about Bill’s time in office.

Despite addressing his tipsy talk on Twitter, Andy offered no apologies for bashing now-former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio.

