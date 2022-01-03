Monday, January 3, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sunny Hostin Tested Positive Over Holiday (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City.
(Nov. 1, 2021 – Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America)

*On the first 2022 broadcast of “The View,” it was announced that co-host Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Co-host Joy Behar broke the news at the top of Monday’s episode, sharing that Goldberg, 66, has mild symptoms after being vaccinated and receiving the booster shot. Behar and the rest of the panel, including Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro, were back in filming the talk show from their various homes, but Behar said she hoped it would be only temporary.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” she said. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely — hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

Behar, 79, continued, “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at The View.”

Hostin, 53, then revealed that she and her mom also tested positive for COVID over their holiday vacation but have since recovered. Isolating for Christmas was particularly hard for her family, Hostin said, as her husband Manny’s parents both died of COVID-19 within three days of each other on Dec. 28, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.

“I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s and it was extremely difficult,” she said. “My mom also tested positive for COVID. We’re all negative now and thank god Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative.”

Watch below:

