Monday, January 3, 2022
VIDEO: The Weeknd Announces New Album ‘Dawn FM’ Dropping Friday

By EURPublisher01
the weeknd
The Weeknd (Republic Records)

*The Weeknd hit Twitter Monday (Jan. 3) with an announcement.

A teaser trailer revealed that the crooner’s new album, “Dawn FM,” will be released on Friday featuring assists from Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never.

“Dawn FM,” his fifth studio album, will follow the March 2020 release After Hours, and will come with the “After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour,” traveling this summer to North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Days before posting the trailer, The Weeknd dropped a hint that something big was coming today. “Wake up at dawn tomorrow…,” he tweeted Sunday.

On Saturday, he also shared a screenshot of text messages between him and his creative director, XO Records co-founder La Mar Taylor, on Instagram where they chatted about the album.

 

EURPublisher01

