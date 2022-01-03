Meet Estella Williams – She Oldest Crossing Guard in the Country At 94 | VIDEO

*A grandmother and mother of 18 made headlines in 2020 for being the oldest crossing guard in South Carolina.

At age 94, Estella Williams is also the oldest crossing guard in the U.S., as reported by ABC News.

“In the middle, I let them out. And I stop this traffic – I stop this. And let the school traffic out. It’s simple,” she said in a March 2020 interview.

A year after speaking to the press about her service to students at Westside High School, it’s unclear if Williams still works as a crossing guard amid the covid pandemic.

“It’s good. I enjoy doing it,” she explained in early 2021.

“My son-in-law, he was a policeman then. And he needed somebody, and he asked me if I would help him a few days,” she said of how she came to become a crossing guard 25 years ago.

“Yeah, I keep the kids safe. And the people,” she stated of her duty.

“Maybe I’ll give it another year or so. Just treat everybody right, that’s my motto,” she explained.

Hear more from Estella via the clip below.