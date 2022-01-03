O.J. Simpson Calls Antonio Brown’s Topless On-Field Meltdown ‘Inexcusable’ (Watch)

*Everyone and their mama, and apparently O.J. Simpson, has something to say about the behavior of Antonio Brown on Sunday that got him kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not even two weeks since the end of his three-game suspension for trying to use a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, the embattled wide receiver took off his shirt and pads before leaving the field of play topless in the middle of the third quarter as his team trailed to the New York Jets.

Watch below, with angles from both the Fox Sports broadcast and a fan in the stands:

Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown… leaving the field and saying goodbye. pic.twitter.com/EaR0jRqcs3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Word on the street is Brown was upset that quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t throwing him the ball enough for him to receive a monetary bonus promised in his contract. Brown’s state of mind and possible mental health issues contributing to his years of egregious behavior continues to be debated, but the receiver has officially worn out his welcome in Tampa, and possibly with the NFL.

O.J. came for Brown on Twitter, calling the 33-year-old’s actions “inexcusable” and saying he shouldn’t have let down Brady, who had reportedly lobbied coach Bruce Arians to sign Brown and has been his biggest cheerleader.

Without Brown, Brady led the Buccaneers on a last-minute drive with no timeouts to take the lead and complete yet another come-from-behind victory, 28-24.