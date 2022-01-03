Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

O.J. Simpson Calls Antonio Brown’s Topless On-Field Meltdown ‘Inexcusable’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown takes off his shirt and leaves the game between his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets on Jan. 2, 2022 (YouTube Screenshot)

*Everyone and their mama, and apparently O.J. Simpson, has something to say about the behavior of Antonio Brown on Sunday that got him kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not even two weeks since the end of his three-game suspension for trying to use a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, the embattled wide receiver took off his shirt and pads before leaving the field of play topless in the middle of the third quarter as his team trailed to the New York Jets.

Watch below, with angles from both the Fox Sports broadcast and a fan in the stands:

Word on the street is Brown was upset that quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t throwing him the ball enough for him to receive a monetary bonus promised in his contract. Brown’s state of mind and possible mental health issues contributing to his years of egregious behavior continues to be debated, but the receiver has officially worn out his welcome in Tampa, and possibly with the NFL.

O.J. came for Brown on Twitter, calling the 33-year-old’s actions “inexcusable” and saying he shouldn’t have let down Brady, who had reportedly lobbied coach Bruce Arians to sign Brown and has been his biggest cheerleader.

Without Brown, Brady led the Buccaneers on a last-minute drive with no timeouts to take the lead and complete yet another come-from-behind victory, 28-24.

Previous articleActivists Groups Call for Officer in Fatal Shooting of Teen at Burlington Store to be Charged | VIDEO
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO