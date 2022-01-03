Janet Jackson Talks Justin Timberlake Controversy in New Documentary Trailer [WATCH]

*Janet Jackson hit up her Instagram account to share the extended trailer for her forthcoming documentary, “Janet Jackson Doc.”

We previously reported that A+E Networks ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event about the life and legacy of the music icon. The project coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album, which came out in 1982. Jackson also serves as an executive produce the doc with brother Randy Jackson, and it promises to offer unprecedented access to her life.

The doc features cameos from Samuel L. Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Q-Tip, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Ciara, Paula Abdul, and more.

“This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson said about her documentary. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

The new trailer features Jackson discussing her working and personal relationship with her late father, Joe Jackson. She also touches on the child sex abuse allegations against brother Michael and the fallout to her infamous Super Bowl moment with Justin Timberlake.

Here’s more about the doc from Variety:

The doc follows Janet as her family is going through the loss of her father, Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who passed in 2018. Producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos while developing the documentary for the past three years. “JANET” will also detail the most talked-about moments of her life, including her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in which she inadvertently exposed a portion of her breast, sparking controversy that would hover for more than a decade. The docu will also explore Jackson’s reaction to the death of her brother, the legendary and also controversial Michael Jackson, and her process of becoming a mother.

Jackson’s family is said to be concerned about just how much tea the singer will spill in the documentary.

Per AceShowbiz, a source tells OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out” because the singer will offer unprecedented access to her life. Members of the Jackson family are reportedly worried about what Janet will say about her late father Joe Jackson.

“Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes.

The source said “doing this documentary has been incredibly cathartic for her,” and “she can’t wait to shed light on her family’s deep, dark secrets.”

The first part of the two-night event kicks off Friday, January 28, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E.