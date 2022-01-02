The Cuteness! Michelle Obama Kicks Off 2022 with Snap of Her ‘Boo’ Barack Obama | LOOK

*Well, it certainly looks like the former POTUS and FLOTUS were feeling festive and spunky on the first day of 2022 (scroll down for the pic).

On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, rang in the new year with a pic of herself all up close and personal with hubby and former president Barack Obama, 60, during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

In the snap shared to Michelle’s 48 million Instagram followers, the two wore 2022 novelty glasses as they literally got close for the camera. As you can see, Barack opted for dark pants, a short-sleeve black shirt with a gray print and black leather sneakers. Meanwhile, Michelle dazzled in an embroidered black blazer paired with a black top and shorts that showed off her sexy bare legs. Oh yeah, if you look closely you’ll see bright blue toenails peeking out from her strappy heeled sandals.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo!” the Becoming author wrote. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love and good health.”

2022 is not just another year for the iconic couple. They’re set to mark their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. and judging by their literal closeness in the pic and the mutual affection they publicly show, the romance is still going strong — much to the delight of their social media followers.

“You and your boo still killing it,” read one comment.

“Well show out then Forever First Lady!!!” a commenter added.

“Obama looking stylish AF,” wrote one fan, while another gushed, “This is so cute.”

“Love you for being real!” read another response.

Reese Witherspoon, John Legend, Ariel Winter, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Munn, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Alba and Halle Berry were among the 4.3 million folks who showed the post some love.

Prior to celebrating the New Year, Michelle paid tribute to actress Betty White, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

“Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her,” Michelle wrote alongside a picture of the Golden Girls star posing with their dog Bo – – who died in May 2021.

“There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”