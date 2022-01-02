Sunday, January 2, 2022
Max Julien – ‘Goldie’ in the Blaxploitation Classic ‘The Mack’ – Dies at 88

By Fisher Jack
Max Julien Comp - Getty
Max Julien Comp – Getty

*Actor Max Julien, who came to fame for his leading role as “Goldie” in the 1973 blaxploitation film “The Mack” has died in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Julien died on New Year’s Day at Sherman Oaks Hospital, his wife of 30 years, Arabella, told The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death had not been determined, she said.

In a statement to TMZ, Julien’s PR  team paid tribute to the actor: “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.’”

Comic book writer and film producer David F. Walker broke the news about Julien’s death in a social media post, honoring his friend.

“I met Max back in 1996. He was a great human being, and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic… R.I.P”

Here’s MORE via TMZ:

While he’s got handful of acting credits, Julien will be most remembered for playing Goldie in the ’73 cult classic film — in which he portrays an ambitious up-and-coming pimp in Oakland, who faces off with corrupt cops and a drug kingpin upon being released from prison.

Along the way, he builds his roster of women with his sidekick, Slim … who, funny enough, is played by a then-young Richard Pryor, well before he blew up as a big time actor. RP, of course, was already well established as a comedian at this point.

Julien is survived by his wife, Arabella. He was 88, despite what his public birthday is listed as online. We’ve been assured … Max was born in 1933.

