Sunday, January 2, 2022
Dr. Oz: Masks Make it Hard for Kids to Learn to Speak – Condemns COVID Rules

By Fisher Jack
Dr Oz (Getty)
*U.S Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made some interesting claims on Thursday that children are struggling to learn to speak because they can’t see their teachers’ mouths, as he criticized COVID restrictions for “hurting” children.

“Issues like closing schools, which was not following the science, in my opinion, and I always said that on this program two years ago, is because causing other [indecipherable] published today an article from Brown showing that kids born during the pandemic are developmentally delayed.”

He continued, “Think about that. We’re hurting our children with some of these policies. Kids who can’t see the mouths of their teachers move don’t learn to speak. Five percent of kids wear glasses. They fog up. They can’t read.

These are the penalties we pay and we weren’t any safer because of these destructive, authoritarian restrictions. I believe we should empower the people of Pennsylvania. That’s what I [indecipherable] my whole career. I know what works. People are smart. They know what to do. What they want medicine is transparency and they want to make sure they know who their doctor is. We’re not doing either for them.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Twitter Labels Alphonso Ribeiro’s Family the ‘Whitest’ Black Family After Holiday Pic Release | LOOK!

Previous articleUS-Born Black Women At Higher Risk Of Preeclampsia During Pregnancy Than Those Who Immigrated
Fisher Jack

