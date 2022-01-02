Chicago Recorded More Homicides (797) in 2021 Than Any City in US | VIDEO

*(Via ABC7 Chicago) – The year of 2021 ended as one of the most violent on record in Chicago, as a rise in the number of shootings left more people dead than in any single year in a quarter-century, according to statistics released by the police department on Saturday.

According to the department, 2021 ended with 797 homicides. That is 25 more than were recorded 2020, 299 more than in 2019 and the most since 1996. And there were 3,561 shooting incidents in 2021, which is just over 300 more than were recorded in 2020 and a staggering 1,415 more shooting incidents than were recorded in the city in 2019.

Cook County data, however, shows a slightly higher homicide count for 2021. As of Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 834 homicides in 2021, not including any other homicides that occurred Friday evening before the official end of the year.

The discrepancy in data is due to variables such as time of incident versus time of death, as well as jurisdiction, according to the medical examiner. For example, if the incident occurred in a previous year while the death occurred in 2021 (complications of gunshot wounds), it may be recorded differently. Also, if the incident occurred on an interstate it would fall under Illinois State Police jurisdiction, or if it occurred on one side of the city’s border but the person died on the other side it may not end up in CPD’s data.

