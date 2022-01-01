Saturday, January 1, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Humor

‘No More Broke D**k’ in 2022! Vows Dulcé Sloan to Don Lemon on CNN | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Dulcé Sloan (Getty)
Dulcé Sloan (Getty)

*Comedian Dulcé Sloan became a highlight of CNN’s live broadcast after she shared her personal New Year’s resolution.

While speaking with hosts Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota from their celebration in New Orleans, Sloan shared that her resolution for 2022 was “no more broke dick.” Lemon and Camerota looked confused as they tried to figure out if she really said that. Sloan then hilariously clarified, “No more broke dick.”

“Did you say broke dick?” “Yes!” Sloan confirmed again, before adding, “No more penis from a man who has no money.” 🤣

Sloan confirmed, adding in case of confusion, “To anyone who is acquiring male genitalia, it needs to be attached to someone who can also fly you to the Caribbean.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Twitter Labels Alphonso Ribeiro’s Family the ‘Whitest’ Black Family After Holiday Pic Release | LOOK!

;

Previous articleMarie Moore: Dave Chappelle and Cancel Culture Double Standards
Next articleBlack Twitter Labels Alphonso Ribeiro’s Family the ‘Whitest’ Black Family After Holiday Pic Release | LOOK!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO