‘No More Broke D**k’ in 2022! Vows Dulcé Sloan to Don Lemon on CNN | WATCH

*Comedian Dulcé Sloan became a highlight of CNN’s live broadcast after she shared her personal New Year’s resolution.

While speaking with hosts Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota from their celebration in New Orleans, Sloan shared that her resolution for 2022 was “no more broke dick.” Lemon and Camerota looked confused as they tried to figure out if she really said that. Sloan then hilariously clarified, “No more broke dick.”

“Did you say broke dick?” “Yes!” Sloan confirmed again, before adding, “No more penis from a man who has no money.” 🤣

Sloan confirmed, adding in case of confusion, “To anyone who is acquiring male genitalia, it needs to be attached to someone who can also fly you to the Caribbean.”

