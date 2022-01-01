Marie Moore: Dave Chappelle and Cancel Culture Double Standards

*Many railed against Dave Chappelle when he made jokes about the LGBTQ+ community on Netflix‘s “The Closer,” and called for his, and the show’s, cancellation. Yet, Rita Moreno has become a media darling, and many see her as a martyr. She received massive press and praise during the promotion of “West Side Story,” as she talked about her trials and tribulations being Puerto Rican. She also complained about having to wear “brown makeup” that made her look darker.

Although Moreno made racist and anti-Afro-Latino comments on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, no one called for her, or “West Side Story” to be cancelled. Suffice to say, had Moreno made anti LGBTQ + comments, there would have been an outcry for Moreno and “West Side Story” to be cancelled.

Moreno admitted she was dismissive of Black Lives Matter and the Afro-Latino community when she defended Lin-Manuel Miranda and “In The Heights” for its lack of dark-skinned characters. Her laisse-fair remark was, “This is how it is, and it would just be so nice if they hadn’t come in with that and left that alone, just for now.” So, oppression and discrimination are permissible for some, but not others because that’s just the way the cookie crumbles in her eyes.

As if that wasn’t enough, when Moreno went on “60 Minutes” explaining how she endured racism. She told Bill Whitaker he was “one of the world’s handsomest men of color.” Why couldn’t he just be one of the world’s most handsome men? Instead of Whitaker putting her in check and asking her that, he just swooned and said, “That’s it, interview over.”

Examples of inequality are still very persuasive and cavalier attitudes such as Moreno’s only exacerbates the problem. It’s that kind of rationale that did not allow Nikole Hannah-Jones to retain her tenure at the Unity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill because of The 1619 Project. Anything to do with Critical Race Theory (CRT) is considered threatening and more often than not, is cancelled. It goes without saying, Rita Moreno will not be cancelled.

Veteran syndicated columnist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media, entertainment, and the Black diaspora.