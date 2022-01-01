Saturday, January 1, 2022
Black Twitter Labels Alphonso Ribeiro’s Family the ‘Whitest’ Black Family After Holiday Pic Release | LOOK!

By Chris Richburg
Alphonso Ribeiro (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

*Throughout his career, Alphonso Ribeiro has notched up more than a few accomplishments and job titles.

He’s a Broadway vet for his performance in “The Tap Dance Kid.” Actor for his stint as Carlton Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” TV host for “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” the GSN game show “Catch 21,” ABC Family’s “Spell-Mageddon,” and the TV show “Dance 360.” Dancer for winning Season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars “with professional partner Witney Carson.

Yet for all of his achievements and work, the entertainer cannot escape the occasional jab.

That was the case when Ribeiro posted a Holidays/Christmas picture of his family on Twitter. According to MTO News, the photo did not escape the sight of Black Twitter, who caught sight of the pic, which featured Ribiero’s wife, who is white, and their four fair-skinned kids

Needless to say, folks on Black Twitter had a field day roasting the former “In the House” star and calling his family the “whitest” Black family in history.

Scroll below to check out the picture and weigh in with your thoughts on Black Twitter’s label of Ribeiro’s Holidays/Christmas family picture.

Chris Richburg

