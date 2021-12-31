WE REMEMBER: Actress Betty White Dies at 99 … Just weeks Ahead of 100th B-day

*(Via TMZ) – Beloved actress, comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone birthday. She would have turned 100 years old on January 17. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.

A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest-running career in TV as a female prior to her death — having starred in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting in 1939.

Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She’d been in TONS of other stuff throughout her life though.

Betty got her start in radio in the ’40s, making appearances on “Blondie,” “The Great Gildersleeve,” and “This is Your FBI.” She eventually got her own radio program. In 1949, Betty began working on a televised variety show with Al Jarvis called “Hollywood on Television” — which she later co-hosted — before breaking out into more TV roles in the ’50s and beyond.

While speaking with PEOPLE Magazine earlier this month, Betty White shared her secret to living a healthy and long life. The “Golden Girls” icon, who was expected to reach her milestone birthday on Jan. 17 talked about her diet while showcasing her signature sense of humor. She said her secret to her positive outlook on life is being “born a cockeyed optimist. I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive,” she added. When it comes to her diet, White said she didn’t bother with the usual healthy foods. “I try to avoid anything green,” she explained at the time.

Check out this too soulful musical tribute (“Golden Girls” theme song) to Betty White:

Check out these memorable and hilarious scenes with Betty from “Hot in Cleveland”:

