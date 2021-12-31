Season 2 of ‘Cheer’ to Address Jerry Harris Arrest for Child Porn [TRAILER]

*The Netflix series “Cheer” is set to return for a second season and the show will tackle the child porn charges against breakout series star Jerry Harris.

We previously reported that Harris was arrested in late 2020 on child pornography charges. At the time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office released sexually-explicit evidence to support the case against him, including photos and screenshots of messages from Harris to his alleged victims. Harris admitted to exchanging photos and videos with underage boys (upwards of 15 boys) and repeatedly soliciting them to connect in person.

In screenshots, Harris allegedly wrote to one teen boy on Snapchat, who was performing a cheerleading position called “the needle,” “Do it naked and take a video and show me.” In a separate exchange, after the boy told Harris he was only 13, he allegedly proceeded to request pictures of the boy’s “face …. and booty.” After giving in and sending photos of his private parts to Harris, he allegedly reciprocated with photos of his own, including one of him masturbating.

Prosecutors say Harris had been “grooming” one victim since he was 13. Once the boy turned 15, Harris allegedly sexually assaulted him in an unlocked public restroom during a cheer event in 2019.

“Harris’ sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” the prosecutors’ memo stated.

Following Harris’ arrest in September 2020 on a federal child pornography count, his spokesperson denied the allegations at the time. “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

After additional charges were filed in December 2020, Harris pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving of child pornography, one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, and one count of enticement, per Urban Hollywood 411.

“Cheer” season 2 debuts Jan. 12 on Netflix. Watch the trailer via the YouTube clip above.