Make Way! Queen’s Guard Soldier Tramples a Child and Doesn’t Look Back (Watch)

*Tourists famously stand in front of British guards outside of London’s royal landmarks and do things to try and break their famous unflappable stands at attention. Welp, a kid unwittingly (or not) took things a bit further in a recent TikTok video that has amassed more than 5.7 million views, and counting.

The youngster is seen getting in the way of two Queen’s Guard soldiers outside the Tower of London. One of the guards shouts “Make way!” before stepping over the child, knocking him underfoot in the process. The unidentified boy scrambles to his feet as soon as the guard walks past.

Meanwhile, the guards have neither looked back to see if the boy is okay, nor broke sync with each other in their continued march.

Watch below:

The Queen’s Guard is a regiment of the British army charged with protecting the monarchy, including Buckingham Palace, and famously impossible to rattle.

A spokesperson for the army told British news radio station LBC Wednesday that it was “aware of the incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol.”

“The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty,” the spokesperson said. “Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well.”