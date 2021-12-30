This Birthday Girl’s Reaction to Surprise Beyonce Concert Tickets is Priceless (Watch)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The Today Show’s “Morning Boost” on Thursday featured video of a precious moment filmed in 2018, when Beyonce and Jay-Z were on the road with their On the Run II Tour, but posted to TikTok this past August.

The clip featured a woman surprising her co-worker with tickets to the concert, which were nestled inside of her birthday card. The heartwarming part is that the co-worker began tearing up at the card alone, using the folded ticket printout as a means to fan her welling tears while reading the message written on the card.

Bystanders eventually implored her to unfold the paper and read what was on it. She did so, and when it became clear what her actual present was, well… grab a tissue and see the priceless reaction for yourself.