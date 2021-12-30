Thursday, December 30, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Beyonce

This Birthday Girl’s Reaction to Surprise Beyonce Concert Tickets is Priceless (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

*The Today Show’s “Morning Boost” on Thursday featured video of a precious moment filmed in 2018, when Beyonce and Jay-Z were on the road with their On the Run II Tour, but posted to TikTok this past August.

The clip featured a woman surprising her co-worker with tickets to the concert, which were nestled inside of her birthday card. The heartwarming part is that the co-worker began tearing up at the card alone, using the folded ticket printout as a means to fan her welling tears while reading the message written on the card.

Bystanders eventually implored her to unfold the paper and read what was on it. She did so, and when it became clear what her actual present was, well… grab a tissue and see the priceless reaction for yourself.

Previous articleYo-Yo: Jada Wasn’t Tupac’s Greatest Love + Dishes on Sex, Romance with Pac, Working with Cube: ExclusiveWatch
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO