Rep. Patricia Morgan Says CRT is Reason She Lost Her Only Black Friend

*Rhode Island state Rep. Patricia Morgan, a Republican, has defended her controversial tweet about losing her only Black friend because of critical race theory.

In her tweet on Tuesday, Morgan wrote: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT”

Earlier this year, Morgan co-sponsored an anti-CRT bill in Rhode Island that would have banned the “teaching of divisive concepts” in public schools. She told NBC 10 News at the time “You can teach our history. You teach about slavery and the things that made that a horrible institution that never should have happened, but you cannot say that present-day people, because they are white are to be considered to be bad people just based upon their color.”

The bill, RI H6070, failed to pass in June.

READ MORE: Condoleezza Rice Says Critical Race Theory Disempowers Black Kids and Makes White Kids Feel Guilty (Watch)

I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) December 28, 2021

Morgan is catching some serious heat on social media over her tweet about losing her lone Black friend. She defended her comments in an interview this week where she questioned if Twitter’s algorithm bumped up her tweet to illicit the wave of angry responses she is receiving. She also noted that her support for the bill is what cost her the friendship with her Black friend.

“I noticed over the last year, she started getting into more of the identity politics, kinds of conversations, but I really didn’t get to see her very much,” said Morgan. “I’ve been taking care of my mom. The lockdown has made it very difficult to get out of the house very much, but I did see her at a Christmas party and there was a definite coldness there.”

Morgan told NBC 10 News that she plans to revisit the bill.

“I think the law that I put in last year to ban CRT was not a very good piece of legislation, so I’ve worked on that and I’m working on putting in a new piece that really goes after the things that I thinks we should all be against,” said Morgan. “That is using racial stereotypes in the classroom, that is about judging people by their skin.”

Black Lives Matter RI PAC Executive Director Harrison Tuttle has called on Speaker Joseph Shekarchi to remove Morgan from House committees.

“Today was yet another example of another way that our state is plagued by racist elected officials,” said Tuttle. “She has made multiple statements in the past that have also reflected on her character and today is just a line of them that reflect on her as a person and her as a legislator, unfortunately.”

The organization started a petition calling for her resignation.