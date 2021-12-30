Quavo of Migos Allegedly Beat up ‘Vegas Limo Driver Who’s Now Suing Him

*Welp! It looks like #Quavo is in some legal trouble, according to a lawsuit obtained by @tmz_tv. Apparently, the Migos rapper is being sued by a Las Vegas limo driver for a physical assault that happened over the summertime. The driver said the beatdown happened because someone from Quavo’s crew was left behind during a scheduled pick-up.

The lawsuit says the driver was hired to transport Quavo and his posse from a local nightclub to the Virgin Hotel. But after the driver accidentally left a passenger, the group immediately got active. When the driver tried to calm everyone, someone told him to “shut the f*ck up.” Then, he was reportedly hit with a bottle. The driver said up to five people were repeatedly punching and kicking him.

His lawsuit also states that hotel staff and security saw the violent interaction. However, instead of helping him, the driver says everyone fled inside of the hotel. The driver didn’t specify how much he’s seeking in damages, but he’s looking at Quavo, Migos Touring Inc., and the Virgin Hotel for a payout.

